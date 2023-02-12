Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 163.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM CST Sunday was 164.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 162.2 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&