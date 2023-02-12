The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Feb. 13, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance will continue bridge maintenance at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk maintenance crews will be cleaning ditches on various roadways throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlled by traffic.
On the US 84 widening project from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, the contract will continue placing embankment, mailboxes, and signs. The contractor is also scheduled to install final striping and rumble strips. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. This project is due to be complete in spring 2023.
The contractor on the FM 22 widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to place mailboxes and signs throughout the project. Intermittent lane closures are anticipated. Completion is expected summer 2023.
The SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto is scheduled for continued widening and base repairs as weather allows. Lane closures are anticipated. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacements is scheduled to continue construction of the pavement structure on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place. The anticipated completion date for this project is spring 2023.
The contractor on district mill and inlay projects is scheduled to work on roadway elements in various locations in Cherokee County. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. This project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
