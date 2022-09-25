The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 26, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville crews will be performing base repairs on F.M. 235 between SH 204 and F.M. 2274. Expect daytime lane closures. On Monday and Tuesday, Rusk crews will be performing blade overlay on F.M. 1247, then move to F.M. 1857. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mi. east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast tot he Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to seal coat and lay hot mix. Lane closures will be in place. Motorists should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The anticipated completion date of this project is winter 2022.
The contractor for the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to continue paving driveways. The extent of this project is from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110. Lane closures are anticipated. This project is expected to be complete in winter 2022.
On the SH 21 resurfacing project, the contractor will continue placing temporary shoring for a box culvert. The limits of this project are from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, but no lane closures are anticipated. Expected completion is spring 2023.
The contractor on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief bridges is set to continue construction and will begin pouring the drill shafts for the Mud Creek bridge. The road is closed to through traffic with barricades and signage for the detour in place. Anticipated completion for this project is spring 2023.
