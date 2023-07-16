The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the weeks of July 17 and 24. Remember, work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
July 17 and 18, crews will be performing blade overlay on FM 768 between Loop 456 and FM 22. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Rusk crews will be performing base repairs on FM 752. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.
July 19 through 21, crews will be seal coating at the following locations. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic:
• FM 1910 between FM 347 and FM 2138
• FM 347 at Loop 456
• FM 343 between US 69 and FM 23
• FM 2972 from Loop 343 to US 69
• FM 768 from US 84 to the end of the curb and gutter
The contractor is scheduled to start two-inch mill and inlay and pavement repairs on the SH 21 resurfacing project in Alto. Also, a subcontractor is scheduled to begin proposed driveway work. Lane closures are anticipated with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic. Expected completion for this project is summer 2023.
The contractor work on the SH 294 rehabilitation project, from CR 2326 east to SH 21, consists of base repairs on the roadway. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress, with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. This project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2023.
