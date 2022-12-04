The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 5, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
This week, Jacksonville crews will be performing bridge repair on various bridges throughout the county. Motorists should expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers. Rusk crews will be digging base failures on FM 752. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mile east of SH 110 in rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to place guardrail and mow strip. Lane closures will be in place. Motorists should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project to widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades, is anticipated to be complete in winter 2023.
The contractor on the FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to place mailboxes throughout the project, which extends from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110. Lane closures are not anticipated and the bridge is now open to traffic. The project is expected to be completed in winter 2023.
The contractor is scheduled to continue widening and performing base repairs on the SH 21 resurfacing project from the Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto. Lane closures are anticipated. Completion of this project is expected in spring 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridge project is scheduled to continue construction. The road is closed to through traffic and barricades and signage for the detour are in place. The project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2023.
