The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Feb. 20, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance will continue bridge maintenance at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk maintenance crews will be cleaning ditches on various roadways throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlled by traffic.
The contractor will continue placing embankment, mailboxes and signs on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. The contractor is also scheduled to install final striping and rumble strips. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Expected completion of this project is in spring 2023.
The contractor is scheduled to place mailboxes and signs throughout the FM 22 widening and bridge replacement project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110. Intermittent lane closures are anticipated. This project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, is scheduled to continue widening and to perform base repairs as weather allows. Lane closures are anticipated. This project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacements is scheduled to continue construction of the pavement structure on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place.
The contractor for district mill and inlay projects is scheduled to work on roadway elements in various locations in Cherokee County. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of mill and inlay on various roadways throughout the Tyler District with completion anticipated for summer 2023.
