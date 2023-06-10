The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of June 12, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
District mill and inlay projects are ongoing on various roadways throughout the Tyler District. Such work is scheduled to begin on Loop 456 and US 69 ramps in Jacksonville. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays and are urged by TxDOT to use caution when traveling through the project. The mill and inlay projects are anticipated to be complete by the end of summer 2023.
A project to resurface SH 21 from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto is set to begin. The contractor will begin surface paving west of Alto to the Neches River and pavement repairs inside the Alto city limit. Lane closures are anticipated with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. This project is expected to be completed before the end of summer 2023.
The bridge replacements on SH 135 have been completed and the road is now open. The project is awaiting removal of rubble filled drains and silt fence, which assist in collection of debris, upon vegetative erosion control growth.
The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project will begiThe US 84 widening project is in suspension and pending punch list inspection. There will be no lane closures along the project corridor, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. n installing driveway, county road pipes and safety end treatments. No lane closures are expected in this project area, which extends from CR 2326 east to SH 21. The project is scheduled to be completed during fall 2023.
The FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is also suspended, pending punch list inspection. No work will be conducted in upcoming weeks on the project spanning from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110.
