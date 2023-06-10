Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Nacogdoches, Angelina, central San Augustine, west central Sabine and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woden to 8 miles north of Kennard. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Pineland, Wells, Melrose, Woden, Pollok, Etoile, Forest, Burke, Chireno, Broaddus, Shawnee, Clawson, Central, Redland and Homer. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Sam Rayburn Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH