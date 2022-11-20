The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 21. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
On Monday and Tuesday of this week, crews will be cutting high shoulders on FM roadways throughout Cherokee county.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mile east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to place guardrail and mow strip. Lane closures will be in place. Drivers should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project to widen and resurface the roadway is expected to be completed in winter 2023.
There is no work scheduled this week for the FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH 110. The bridge is now open to traffic Anticipated completion date for this project is winter 2023.
Widening is scheduled to continue on the SH 21 resurfacing project from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto. This project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacements is expected to continue construction on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place. The expected completion for this project is spring 2023.
