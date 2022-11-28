The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 28. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
This week, Jacksonville crews will be shouldering up on FM 235. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk crews will be shouldering up on FM 1857. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mile east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to place guardrail and mow strip. Lane closures will be in place. Motorists should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Anticipated completion of this project is winter 2023.
Now work is scheduled this week on the FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project. The bridge is open to traffic. The project, to widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades, is expected to be completed in winter 2023.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, is scheduled to continue widening. Lane closures are anticipated. Work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacement project is scheduled to continue construction on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place. Completion of this project is anticipated in spring 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.