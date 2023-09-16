The Texas Department of Transportation plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 18, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville crews are scheduled to sealcoat on State Highway Loop 142 and FM 22. Rusk crews will be performing base repairs on FM 752. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic at both sites.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project is scheduled to complete mow strip for the metal beam guard fence, permanent signs, mailboxes, and close-out items. The limits of this project are from the Houtson County Line, east to U.S. 69 in Alto. No lane closures are expected.
The contractor for the SH 294 rehabilitation project is slated to pave driveways on the west end. This project extends from CR 2326, east to SH 21. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.