The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 28, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Cherokee County crews will be performing ditch maintenance on various roadways throughout the county. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to U.S. 69 in Alto, is scheduled to complete permanent signs, mailboxes and work slope widening in the Neches River bottom. No lane closures are expected.
The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project is scheduled to pave driveways on the west end. The project extends from CR 2326, east to SH 21. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress, wit traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
