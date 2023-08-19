The Texas Department of Transportation plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 21, 2023.
Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
On Monday, Aug. 21, crews will be blade overlaying on FM 752 between FM 241 and SH 294. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.
Tuesday through Thursday, Jacksonville and Rusk crews will be performing ditch maintenance on various roadways throughout the county. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project is scheduled to complete permanent striping and work slope widening in the Neches River bottom. The project limits extent from the Houston County line, east to U.S. 69 in Alto. No lane closures are expected.
The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project, from CR 2326 east to SH 21, is slated to pave driveways on the west end. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
