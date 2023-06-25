The Texas Department of Transportation plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of June 26, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance crews will begin blade overlay on FM 768 between Loop 456 and FM 22. Rusk maintenance crews will perform base repairs on FM 752. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car on each of these projects.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project is scheduled to begin surface paving west of Alto to the Neches River. The contractor is also scheduled to begin pavement repairs inside Alto city limits. Lane closures are anticipated with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project is set to begin installing driveway, county road pipes and safety end treatments. The extent of the project is from CR 2326 to SH 21. No lane closures are anticipated. The expected completion date is fall 2023.
All operations on the SH 135 bridge replacements have been completed and the road reopened to through traffic. The project is awaiting removal of rubble filled drains and silt fence, which assist in collection of debris, upon vegetative erosion control growth.
The following road projects are currently in a state of suspension, pending punch list inspections, and no work will be conducted in the upcoming weeks.
• US 84 widening from 0.43 mile east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw
• FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement, extending from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110
There is no scheduled work for this week on the various mill and inlay projects throughout the Tyler District.
