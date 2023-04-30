The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of May 1. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance will be performing bridge channel repairs throughout the county. Expect daytime lane closures. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Rusk crews will be performing base repair on FM 752. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
The US 84 widening project, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is in suspension and pending punch list inpsection. There will be no lane closures in place.
The FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is also in suspension pending punch list inspection. No work will be done in the upcoming weeks.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project will not be doing any production related work until the start of seal coat season in May. Equipment has been demobilized. The project stretches from the Houston County line, east to US 69 in Alto. This project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacements has completed all operations on SH 135 and the road is now open. The project awaits removal of RFDs and silt fence upon vegetative erosion control growth.
The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project, from CR 2325 east to SH 21, will begin installing driveway pipes and safety end treatments. No lane closures are anticipated. The project is expected to be completed fall 2023.
