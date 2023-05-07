The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of May 8, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville crews will be performing bridge maintenance at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers. Rusk maintenance will be widening FM 768 between Loop 456 and FM 22. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The US 84 widening project is currently suspended pending punch list inspection. There will be no lane closures. The project extends from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw.
The safety widening and bridge replacement project on FM 22 is also in suspension pending punch list inspection. No work will be done in the upcoming weeks. This project extends from CR 512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project will not be doing any production related work until the start of seal coat in May. The limits of this project are from the Houston County line, east to US 69 in Alto.
All operations on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief bridge replacements on SH 135 are complete and road is open. The project is awaiting removal of RFDs and silt fence upon vegetative erosion control growth.
The contractor for the SH 295 rehabilitation project, extending from CR 2326 east to SH 21, will begin installing driveway pipes and safety end treatments. No lane closures are expected. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.
The weekly updates from TxDOT can be viewed online at txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/tyler.html.
