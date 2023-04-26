Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 161.7 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then rise to 161.9 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&