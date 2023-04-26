The Roma Italian Bistro was awarded a downtown redevelopment project grant from Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation for their completed renovation of their restaurant located at 318 S. Ragsdale Street.
In 2020, JEDCO added the Downtown Redevelopment Project Grant to its existing facade and demolition matching grant programs. Roma is the ninth business to complete a downtown redevelopment project and receive matching grant funds since the programs inception.
The nine businesses have invested more than $1.2 million in downtown buildings, not including the purchase prices. JEDCO’s reimbursement has reached $406,000 to date.
For details on the grant programs or about JEDCO, visit jacksonvilletxdc.com.
