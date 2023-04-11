Roma Italian Bistro, 318 S. Ragsdale, opened Wednesday, April 5. The restaurant joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which provided a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Roma’s opening day.
“We are so proud to be apart of this community. The support we received today was so amazing and we can’t wait to meet everyone. We couldn’t be more thankful, God is good,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page after the opening.
The family-owned restaurant, situated across the street from Jacksonville City Hall, says it offers New York Italian classics which, according to the menu, include pasta, pizza, seafood and hot subs. A child’s menu is also available.
Roma Italian Bistro is open Tuesday through Sunday.
For a menu, visit the sister business’ website at romalufkin.com, or find Roma Italian Bistro of Jacksonville on Facebook.
The local restaurant can be reached by calling 903-339-1327.
