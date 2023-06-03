A new outdoor experience for kids opened Thursday in Troup.
Rose of Sharon Ranch owner and operator Jill Smith said the adventure is extended as a part of the Wonder Woman ministry also based in Troup.
“At Wonder Woman, we provide diapers, food, and baby products for single moms and others who are struggling,” Smith said. “We help a lot, for those who don’t have a lot.”
In its fourth year, Wonder Woman also provides counseling and parenting classes.
Jill Smith and her husband, Brian Smith, live on Rose of Sharon Ranch. Assisted by their daughter, Selena Delgado, her family, and some volunteers, they are now offering kids a chance to come out to the venue to enjoy fishing, playing, and feeding and petting the ranch’s animals.
Any catfish caught in either of the ranch’s two ponds can be kept, and although the venue is open for the kids’ ministry Tuesday through Friday from 10 am until 4 pm, appointments can be made for anyone wanting to fish outside those hours.
But fishing is not the only activity available during the day. Kids are also afforded the pleasure of feeding and petting llamas, alpacas, and even a giant tortoise.
“There’s a playground and shady areas for play and picnics,” Smith said. “We also have classes to teach parents how to get their kids less interested in technology, and we encourage parents to play with their kids. We let kids know there are a lot of things they can play and do outside.”
Those visiting the ranch will pay $5 for the day, and kids five and under are free.
“But, we don’t want anyone to not be able to come, so if that is a problem, we make sure they can get in,” she said.
Smith added that many of her Wonder Woman clientele are from Jacksonville and information about the kids’ ranch has spread word-of-mouth through that ministry. All donations go to support that organization.
The ranch is located at 21089 County Road in Troup, an address off State Highway 110 between Whitehouse and Troup. Smith can be reached at 903-926-3970.
So, grab your kids and your fishing poles, pack your picnic baskets, and head for some outdoor fun. No alcoholic beverages are allowed, but cold drinks are available for purchase at the ranch.
And if you don’t have food for your picnic basket, Alpaca it for you.
Just kidding.
