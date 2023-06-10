“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” said the Bard. But, look around and you will see, a rose by any color will beautify most any yard.
Roses galore bloom in the Country Club Estates flower gardens of Mrs. Susan Phillips of Jacksonville. She and her husband, the late Andy Phillips, began growing roses during the ten years they lived in the Dialville area. They moved into Jacksonville when Andy became ill but transplanted at least some of their roses to their new location.
“He wanted me to move out of the countryside when he became ill, so we moved into town,” Susan Phillips said. “He told me that when he died, instead of flowers at his funeral, he wanted me to always make sure our yard looked nice, so I have always tried to do that.”
Phillips said red roses are her favorites, while her husband favored the white ones. Her yard is full of both. Andy Phillips, who was a banker for many years, would send her roses every year for their anniversary.
Susan was an elementary school teacher for 40 years. She taught in Garland for 19 years while her husband was employed by an oil company there, and then they moved back to Jacksonville, where both had attended JHS, and Andy went to work for his brother-in-law at Austin Bank. She then taught third and fourth grade at East Side Elementary for 23 years. She is a 1965 graduate of JISD.
Their daughter, Brandie, was the 1995 Duchess of Jacksonville in the Tyler Rose Festival court. The festivities and duties associated with the title included participation in the coronation, the parade and the tea, as well other duties and privileges.
“It was a great experience for her,” Phillips said. “In fact, she is still friends with some of those girls who are from the Dallas area.”
Brandie and her husband, Pete Chilian, are the parents of Andy and Susan’s two grandchildren, Wyatt and Cook.
Phillips said her yard has approximately 100 rose bushes, as well as other plantings. Her flower beds are maintained by Pam Duke, the former owner of Butterfly Barn in Jacksonville; her lawn is kept healthy by Pineywoods Lawn Care and Pest Control; and her lawn mowing and trim is taken care of every Sunday by the same guy who has done so for 25 years, Jaime Frias
Pam Duke began tending to the roses in the Phillips yard after closing her business a few years ago.
“That’s what I always wanted to do anyway,” she said, “but I started a retail business at the encouragement of a family member.”
When she decided to close the business, she didn’t have any trouble finding customers. She began tending roses and other plants in residential yards. News of her expertise spread by word-of-mouth. Although she would welcome more clients, she is selective with her work.
“I call it plantscaping,” she said. “My specialty is seasonal color, with custom container plantings; putting together pretty combination plantings.”
For the yard of Susan Phillips, some of Duke’s plantscaping included cleaning out one flower bed entirely and replacing it with new rose bushes and complementary plants.
She said the care of roses is often dependent on the weather.
“A lot has to do with Mother Nature. For most of my plants, I use a general fertilizer, but for roses, I use just plain Epsom salt. It’s good on ferns, too.
“Just add a small handful under each bush every couple of weeks. It helps the color and is a natural nutrient,” she said. Duke added a tip: buying Epsom salt in the pharmacy section is cheaper than buying it in the nursery section.
Tyler’s famous Rose Garden also currently has an abundant supply of blooms, in every color imaginable. According to a brochure available at the museum, The Rose Garden features more than 32,000 bushes and 600 cultivars. Property for the garden was first purchased in 1912, but because of delays in funding and with both world wars taking precedence, roses were not available for viewing until 1952, some forty years later.
Cesar Berrum was groundskeeper at Tyler Rose Garden for many years until his retirement in 2012. This year, he is again tending roses there and said that although the pine straw that once surrounded each bush has now been removed, for many years it provided the perfect atmosphere for helping the roses to develop.
“It did three things,” Berrum said. “The pine straw keeps weeds out; it helps with the acidity; and it keeps the bushes moist in the summer and warm in the winter.”
Visitors to the Rose Garden can tour the museum for a small fee, where they will view the history of the roses and the Rose Festival, including glimpses of Rose Queen’s gowns from decades past. A gift shop also offers rose-related items for purchase.
