The Rusk city council approved a contract that will allow the collection of overdue utility bills during the Feb. 13 meeting.
The contract, awarded to McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen PC Attorneys at Law of Round Rock, will provide collection services on water and sewer bills that are at least 31 days delinquent.
“This is a contract with MVBA. This is a company that we already use on our court collections,” said City Manager Amanda Hill. “We currently don’t have any collection service on our utility bills. So, if somebody closes out their account or we turn them off for non-payment, until they decide to come open a new account are we ever able to collect that money.”
MVBA will retain a fee of 30% of the amount collected, with the remaining 70% retained by the city.
The council ordered an election for Saturday, May 6, and in a separate action, approved a joint election agreement with the Rusk Independent School District. City elections will include the mayor, as well as District 1 and District 2 positions.
Early voting, slated for April 24 through May 2, will be from 8 a.m until 4:30 p.m. at Rusk City Hall, 205 S. Main. Election Day voting will be held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rusk ISD Administration Building, 207 E. 7th Street.
Council seats appearing on the ballot are mayor, District 1 and District 2 positions. Each of the incumbents have filed for reelection or have indicated their intention to do so. No other persons had filed for a position on the ballot, as of Feb. 13, according to City Secretary Cinda Etheridge.
Ten youth sports scholarships were approved for youth playing baseball/softball through the Rusk Youth Sports Association. The cost of registration is $85 per child.
Also approved were a budget amendment for the economic development corporation for purchase of Placer AI, the police department’s annual racial profiling report and the consent agenda.
