The Rusk city council approved an interlocal agreement with the Rusk Independent School District that will provide the district with a school resource officer beginning with the fall 2023 school term.
“I think this is a big piece of what we’re missing in our missing in our community policing plan,” Rusk Police Chief Scott Heagney. “We’re interested in keeping the schools safe and protecting our children, the most important resource we have.”
Terms of the agreement require the school district to provide salary and the cost of a vehicle for the city-provided officer.
“It’s best practice to have an SRO,” Heagney said. “I think it would be a benefit to the community.
I think if we get the right person, it’s a very valuable resource. And that’s the key, resource. He’s not there necessarily to arrest everybody; he’s there as a resource.”
The agreement will automatically renew for an annual term.
The interlocal agreement was to be addressed by the Rusk ISD trustees at the school board meeting March 13.
In another matter related to the police department, the council authorized, by a 4-1 vote, the purchase of up to three new police vehicles. Two of the vehicles are needed for new officer positions being filled at the department. The third vehicle will be necessary for the SRO if the interlocal with the Rusk ISD is approved by district trustees.
The current fleet, purchased about three years ago, have approximately 40,000 to 50,000 miles, according to Heagney.
“Currently we have eight marked cars and that just covers the current officers we have,” Heagney said. “We have another officer coming out of the academy that we have hired [to begin] in April. He’s probably at six months or so doing training, so by the fall he will need a car.
“There’s been no maintenance plan, no replacement plan, and that’s why you had to buy six Tahoes all at once. I’m trying to get it so that we replace two or three cars a year. Currently, we have no spares and that’s problematic.”
Giving officers a vehicle they can take home is also a benefit that makes a position within the Rusk Police Department more attractive, according to Heagney.
Councilman Walter Session, Place 2, was the lone dissenting vote.
Other items approved by council were:
• The Chapman Building renovation proposal, at a cost of $545,000
• A resolution suspending for 45 days the effective date proposed by CenterPoint Energy
• Allowing the city manager to bid out operation of the city swimming pool for the 2023 season
• Participation in the new opioid settlements with Allergan, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens
• The consent agenda
The hiring of a city engineer on an as-needed basis was tabled until the next meeting. Four qualification packets had been received. While Brannon Corp out of Alto received the best score, the council postponed a vote to allow publication of the scoring sheets for public review.
Council also heard from Jenny Huggins and Kristen Raiburn of East Texas Auto & Finance. The two presented information only and sought no approvals as there has not yet been a public hearing on the establishment of a reinvestment zone.
ETAF has purchased an acre of property at the corner of S. Dickinson/US 69 and East Hill Street. The property where the business is currently located is for sale and the business will be relocating. Paperwork presented for the council’s review, prior to their request for tax abatement, included information regarding the current state of the business, along with the 2022 business expenses, spent within the city of Rusk, and the type of building to be constructed.
