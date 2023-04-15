The city of Rusk approved a special use permit for the second floor of the former T.J. Rusk Hotel to be used as residential property. The building, located at ground floor is currently being used to house various businesses.
The SUP authorizes a maximum of 10 residential units. The approval was contingent upon these staff recommendations:
• In order to protect neighboring businesses, it is recommended that the applicant, Jan Pate, advise all prospective tenants that there shall be no loitering, laying, sleeping or any other similar activities on the public sidewalks that could negatively impact downtown businesses or their customers.
• It is recommended that approval be based on whether or not residential use on the second floor of the TJ Rusk building will benefit the public as a whole and is ultimately in the best interest of everyone.
• If so, staff recommends that the total number of dwelling units should be between 12 to 15, as determined by the commission and approved by the council.
• All phases of the project shall adhere to all zoning regulations.
The planning and zoning board recommended a maximum of 10-12 residential units. The city council approved a limit of 10.
The P&Z board conducted a public hearing on this matter Tuesday, April 11, with approximately 50 in attendance, including all city council members. During the hearing, six people voiced concerns about granting the SUP, which requested 24 residential units.
While there appeared to be a consensus that Rusk is in need of housing, there were a variety of reasons stated for not approving the SUP. The concern voiced perhaps most often was how Pate was given permission in 2022 for four residential units, but he created and leased about 20.
Other concerns included:
• The lack of a construction plan
• The square footage of proposed rooms
• The lack of functional windows, as required by code
• The public loitering of previous tenants
• That promised improvements did not occur when permission was granted for four rooms last year
Many of the same people also attended the public hearing at the council meeting Thursday, April 13, to reiterate their concerns.
Pate and Ken Ferrara addressed some of these concerns.
Addressing the loitering issues, Pate said he would include a code of conduct as a part of the lease.
With regards to the necessity of functional windows, Ferrara stated the window air conditioning units were being replaced with hotel-style A/C units and new windows would be installed. This would provide funtional windows on the outer perimeter. He also stated the center of the building would have a common area, accessible by windows and having a ladder to the roof and fire escape.
Ferrara noted that the building has a water sprinkler system, which he said made it the safest building on the square.
Sample materials were also on display, which Pate and Ferrara said would be used to update the residential spaces.
“I can promise you something, Ferrara said. “It will be done with integrity, class and it will be consistent because I don’t like liability.”
Currently, only four of the proposed units meet the square footage required by code.
