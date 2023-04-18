The Rusk city council unanimously approved a three-year property tax abatement contract with East Texas Auto Finance during the April 13 meeting.
East Texas Auto Finance does not own the property where the business is currently located and the owner no longer lives in the city. However, a nearby property has been purchased, 335 S. Dickinson, where the business intends to construct a new office. The property tax abatement is incentive to retain the business in Rusk.
Last month, the council approved the application of a tax abatement for ETAF. The more recent approval was for the actual contract.
As a condition to the tax abatement, ETAF must substantially locate all qualified facilities to the specified premises by Jan. 1, 2024, with the abatement period to begin no later than Jan. 1, 2025.
The full agreement can be located in the April 13 city council packet posted to the city’s website, rusktx.org/?p=8885.
The council also authorized a change to the city personnel policy, eliminating comp time. The city will pay out the amount currently owed to employees and overtime will be paid as it is earned, once the comp time policy is discontinued.
City Manager Amanda Hill stated no response was received with regards to operations of the swimming pool. One individual has expressed interest in managing the pool for a salary. The council voted to conduct a workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to discuss options regarding pool operations.
A special use permit was authorized by council for the property formerly known as the T.J. Rusk Hotel. The permit will allow a maximum of 10 residential units on the second floor. The building currently houses several businesses on the ground floor. For more information, see ‘Rusk approves special use permit for former hotel,’ published online and in the print edition April 15.
The Rusk city council regularly meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.