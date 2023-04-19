Editor’s Note: Responses from Ben Mims, candidate for mayor, were received after the deadline for the print edition, but are included here for the benefit of readers.
Three positions on the Rusk city council will appear on the May 6 ballot. The positions and candidates are Mayor – Ben Middlebrooks and Ben Mims; District 1 – John Hood, Howard King and Kendall Shoemaker; and District 2 – Chris Baker and Walter Session.
Each candidate was sent a questionnaire in order to provide information on the public’s choices for representation. Of the seven candidates, only three responded.
Chris Baker, candidate for the District 2 council seat, did not answer the questions, but provided the following statement:
“I am pursuing an opportunity to serve the community in a different capacity, that would prevent me from being sworn in as council person due to it being a conflict of interest. If I should win, I will not accept the position due to this conflict.”
If Baker refuses to accept the position, this leaves only incumbent Walter Session in the running for District 2 councilman. Session did not return his questionnaire.
Only one candidate for each of the two remaining offices responded, Ben Middlebooks, candidate for mayor; and John Hood, candidate for District 1.
Here are the questions posed and each candidate’s response:
Why are you seeking a position on the city council?
Middlebrooks: In the last two years, we have been able to accomplish a great deal, however, there is much more than needs to be done.
Mims: I love Rusk! I want to help it any way I possibly can. As a business owner, I see the potential that Rusk has to offer not just to me, but others that want to open business in our community.
Hood: Reduce spending in areas that are not critical to the citizens. My knowledge of budgetary requirements can be helpful to the current members of the city council. To Increase communication between the city and it's citizens.
What do you hope to change, improve or accomplish as mayor/ member of the council?
Middlebrooks: First, finish the things that we have started. Complete the City water tank rehab and the drilling of the new state of the art water well. Second, move City Hall to the Square and finish building out what was originally constructed to be the Fire Department Annex. This will become emergency dispatch and the Police Department. This will take agreement from the City Council. Third and after that, the focus will be on streets, streets, and streets.
Mims: I think that members of the public should be treated with respect and not looked down on when they address the council. Too many times I have seen people, including myself, looked at as second class citizens when we have approached the council. Every citizen of Rusk should be respected regardless of race, sex or political affiliation.
Hood: I would like to have the city focus on the water/sewer/road infrastructure.
What is the city doing well that you would like to continue or build upon?
Middlebrooks: We have been building financial strength without raising taxes and, as much as possible, gearing programs to quality of life issues.
Mims: The city has always delivered great water to it’s citizens. What bothers me is that it has been neglected and our pipes in the ground are decaying. We need to make sure that it is well preserved and taken care of. It equates for more than 60% of our city’s revenue and without it we can’t have a town.
Hood: N/A
What would be your philosophy or priorities as a council member?
Middlebrooks: Stay the Course and ignore those seeking to undermine good governance for agenda and personal gain.
Mims: We need to be investing of infrastructure like roads and water. We are also going to have to get an incentive program to recruit police officers.
Hood: My priorities will be to reduce wasteful spending.
What qualifications make you a good fit for Rusk mayor/city council?
Middlebrooks: I bring a degree in Accounting and forty years of business experience to the position. I try to be fair with those willing to be fair with me. In all my years in the oil business, I had only one disagreement that I couldn’t work out over lunch or a beverage.
Mims: I have an associates degree from the University of Texas at Austin in Digital Marketing, I own and operate a local service business inside the city of Rusk, and most importantly, I was born, raised and currently still reside in the city of Rusk!
Hood: Texas A&M University -2000 B.S. Agricultural Leadership Development, UT Tyler - 2013 M.S. Industrial Management, UT Tyler - 2018 M.B.A., Currently Director of Child Nutrition/Custodial Services at Rusk I.S.D., Rusk I.S.D. School Board (1 term)
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce is organizing a meet and greet event where the public can meet the candidates for Rusk city council and the Rusk ISD school board. The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid. Refreshments will be provided.
Early voting, for both city council and school board elections, begins Monday, April 24, and runs through Tuesday, May 2, at Rusk City Hall, 205 S. Main. Residents may cast ballots on Election Day Saturday, May 6, at the Rusk ISD Administration Building, 203 E. 7th Street.
