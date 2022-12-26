The Rusk Chamber of Commerce conducted its third annual Christmas Decorating Contest this year. The Chamber awarded first, second and third place in two categories, residential and business.
Winners were announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 21.
In the business category, awards went to:
• First - Rusk KOA Holiday,
• Second – Mia Bella Salon,
• Third – J&J Jewelry & Gifts
Winners in the residential category were:
• First - Rachel and Mitch Garcia, Bonner St.
• Second - Craig and Angela Ballew, CR 1201/Fire Tower Rd.
• Third – Wendell and Rebecca Davidson, W. 6th St.
Mia Bella Salon, second place business winner, responded on Facebook.
“Thank you so much! We [definitely] put a lot of time and energy into it to help light up the square and make it as magical as we could especially for all of our kiddos! Let’s keep this going annually and see what the City of Rusk can put out for next year!” was Mia Bella’s response.
The second place winner in the residential category also responded online.
“I’m so excited we were chosen in second place! Shout out to my hubby Craig Ballew for ALWAYS making our yard festive and for Colton Metcalf for helping get it all done,” Anglea Ballew wrote.
