iSign Shop.jpg
Rusk Chamber/Courtesy photo

The Rusk Chamber of Commerce named iSignShop as the September Business of the Month.

The custom printing company, located at 2034 N. Jackson St. in Jacksonville, offers screen-printed T-shirts, banners, signs, marketing materials and embroidered caps.

Designers can assist with custom designs for T-shirts, banners and other items.

The business can be reached by phone, 903-586-1647, or email, main@isignshop.com.

For more information, visit the company’s website at ishignshop.com or find them on Facebook.

