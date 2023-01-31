Robbie Tosh was presented the Citizen of the Year award at the 82nd Rusk Chamber Awards Banquet.
Mayor Ben Middlebrooks, 2021 Citizen of the Year, presented the award.
“He’s the third generation of the line of work he is in. He supports the community in every way he is able to. He’s a member of the Rusk Rotary Club, the Rusk Chamber of commerce, the Cherokee county Republican Party,” Middlebrooks said. “Born in Rusk on Thanksgiving Day, it is no wonder he would be a generous man.”
“All I can say is, ‘Wow.’ In 2019, we had a catastrophic flood and that was one of the hardest things of my life to go through. It was just one of those challenges you don’t think you’re going to face in life,” Tosh said. “The God I serve, He walks on water. He reached down and pulled our family up out of the flood and it’s just absolutely amazing what God is doing for us. Thank you very, very much.”
The President’s Award, presented by outgoing Chamber President Tara Hoot, was given to the Cherokee Civic Theatre.
“There are a lot of times when non-profits are overlooked and many forget the majority of the non-profits we have are mostly volunteers,” Hoot said. “There is a board made up of all volunteering individuals who recently celebrated keeping the doors open for 50 years...They are an all volunteer, non-profit, community organization dedicated to presenting and promoting the dramatic arts and [are] one of few tourist attractions here in Rusk.”
Other awards presented were:
• Business Woman of the Year – Myra Ball, Myra K’s Family Salon
• Business Man of the Year – John Hawkins, Cherokean Herald
• Business of the Year – Aly Bee’s, owned by Alyssa Walley
The incoming Chamber President, Cord Stover, was introduced to members.
Outgoing board members were noted. These include Brenda Halbert, Mark Raiborn, Amanda Gray, Dana Philibert, James Newman, Cynthia Kline, Leslie Hatch and Brandi Garner.
Incoming board members were recognized and are Alyssa Walley, Angela Raiborn, Bridgette Tosh, DeLeigh Haley, James Sanchez, Megan Elliott, Stephanie Gyunn.
For more information about the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, visit ruskchamber.com or find the organization on Facebook.
