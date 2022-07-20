Twisted Feather Boutique was chosen by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce as June’s Business of the Month.
Twisted Feather sells boutique clothing, jewelry and accessories. The family owned and operated business advertises a variety of trendy women’s clothing for all ages and sizes, as well as gift items.
The business can be contacted by calling 903-683-6172 or via email to twistedfeatherboutique@gmail.com.
Twisted Feather Boutique is locates at 975 W. 6th Street.
For more information, visit the business online at twistedfeatherboutique.org or the Twisted Feather Boutique Facebook page.
