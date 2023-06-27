The Rusk Chamber of Commerce chooses two business members each month to be highlighted. These businesses are given Business Express designations.
Although designated for May, Beans Creek Ranch Cabins was unable to schedule time for a photo until June. Beans Creek Ranch Cabins, operational for over 25 years, is owned by Stephanie Caveness. The cabins are located on a working longhorn cattle ranch. The ranch has a swimming pool, fishing lake, 86 acres available for hiking and picnic tables. For additional information, visit beanscreekranch.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill and Prosperity Bank were the Chamber’s Business Express recipients for June.
Joe’s Sports Bar, owned by Joe and Elizabeth Pharis, is located at 193 S. Henderson St., just off the downtown square. The sports bar, open Thursday through Saturday, provides food, drinks, karaoke and pool tables. The business can be found on Facebook.
Prosperity Bank, located at 147 E. Fourth St. in Rusk, provides banking services and investments to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses. Prosperity Bank was founded in 1983 and is a Houston-based financial institution with locations in Texas and Oklahoma. For more information, visit prospertybankusa.com.
