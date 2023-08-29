Members of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday to celebrate the two Business Express members designated for July, Pineywoods Physical Therapy and Dr. Jerry Ocker.
Pineywoods Physical Therapy is a family-owned, private practice located in the Cherokee Center at 981 W. 6th St. The practice was started in 2020 by Tad Scott, PT, DPT.
Pineywoods Physical Therapy provides patients with orthopedic, pelvic, vestibular and neurologic rehabilitation, as well as pre- and post-prosthetic training.
For a full range of services and other information about Pineywoods Physical Therapy, visit pineywoodspt.com. The business can also be found on Facebook.
Dr. Jerry Ocker, DDS, who specializes in general dentistry, is also located in the Cherokee Center in Rusk. He will celebrate 40 years of practice this coming September.
Patients are seen on appointment basis only.
For information, contact the dental practice at 903-68305158.
