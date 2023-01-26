The Rusk Chamber of Commerce has revamped its Business of the Month program and rebranded it as Business Express.
A new model for member recognition was necessary due to the inflexibility of the previous one, which did not allow the Chamber to choose from a broad range of business members, according to Executive Director Leilani Sales. Business Express applies fewer restrictions and recognizes two businesses a month, rather than just one.
Restrictions in Business Express are limited to being a chamber member for at least one year and not having been selected within the last two years.
“These restrictions, we find, will allow us to showcase all our deserving business members,” Sales stated.
The first two businesses recognized under the Business Express model were Julie E. Boren, Attorney at Law and Texas National Bank. Boren was recognized by Chamber members on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Texas National Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.