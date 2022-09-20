The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member La Charra Mexican Restaurant Thursday, Sept. 15, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. La Charra owner Esmeralda Palos cut the ribbon as members of the Chamber cheered.
The restaurant, which just celebrated two years in operation, is located at 184 E. 6th Street, just off the downtown square. The establishment offers dine-in, outdoor seating and in store pick up.
Follow La Charra Mexican Restaurant on Facebook for the menu, specials, reviews, photos and other information.
The restaurant can be reached by calling 903-683-6383. The owner can be contacted at esmeraldapalosdlc@icloud.com.
