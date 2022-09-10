The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Wild Associates with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Wild Associates is an engineering and environmental consulting firm owned and operated by Paul and Christy Wild. Having conducted business in places such as Houston, Port Arthur and Alto, the firm is expanding into Rusk.
Wild Associates, according to their website, works at the intersection of law, design and construction to serve the environmental science and engineering needs of agencies, design-build professionals and the public. They specialize in functioning as an extension of clients’ internal resources to support their environmental compliance initiatives from start to finish, from conceptual planning to construction closeout to operations and maintenance of private and public sector properties.
The firm has conducted work in residential, commercial, industrial and government markets.
To contact Wild Associates, send email to info@wildassociates.net, call Christy at 852-513-8834 or contact Paul at 281-844-3747.
For more information, visit wildassociates.net.
