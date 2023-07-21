Cherokee County residents have an opportunity to help a local town become featured on national television.
The Daytripper, hosted by Chet Garner, is a travel series that focuses on the food, culture, history and uniqueness of Texas towns.
The show is determining the locale of its season 14 finale through an online Viewer’s Choice competition. The city of Rusk, a finalist in the 16-town playoff, is pitted against Galveston.
Each Friday, winners will be announced and will progress to the next round until a champion is declared. The final winner will be announced Aug. 1.
Other finalist cities include Grand Prairie versus Denison, Terrell verses Temple, San Antonio versus Zapata, Karnes City verses McAllen, Jasper versus Texarkana, El Paso versus Menard, and Comanche versus Del Rio.
To vote in the Viewer’s Choice episode contest, visit thedaytripper.com/season-14-viewers-choice-contest and use the link provided.
