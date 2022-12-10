The annual Rusk Christmas parade took place Tuesday, Dec. 6, and was themed, “Christ is Born.”
With 52 entries, not including law enforcement and fire vehicles, the parade lasted approximately 40 minutes with a variety of vehicles, floats and walking units.
Ed and Betty Marconell served as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade.
Participants included churches, school groups, businesses, non-profit organizations, city and county officials. Also participating were several law enforcement entities and fire departments. And since no parade is complete without a band, the junior high and high school bands marched and played.
One group, bearing the sign “Santa’s Favorite Elves,” consisted of Rusk Intermediate School employees who readily indicated campus Principal Karli Sitton as ‘head elf.’ The Good Samaritan's entry was a mule-drawn wagon. Various church groups and others, adopting the theme and presented the some form or portion of the nativity story.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were even took time from their busy schedule to participate. They did, however, ride a ladder truck, presumably saving the reindeer-led sleigh for Christmas Eve.
Those who crowded into the downtown square to view the parade appeared pleased with the event, many of them posting positive comments about the parade online.
“I absolutely loved it and was so proud to see so many people there loving each other and our little town,” read one comment posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
For those who missed the parade or simply want to view it again, a video was posted to the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
For more information on the Rusk Chamber of Commerce or upcoming Chamber-sponsored events, visit ruskchamber.com or follow the organization’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.