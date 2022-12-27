For some children, sleeping in a bed is a luxury. It’s hard to imagine, it seems, but there are some children who have never slept on a comfortable mattress, covered with a warm blanket, or felt the crispness of fresh sheets. However, in Cherokee County, beds that come complete with mattresses and linens are provided on a regular basis to such children.
Several individuals at Rusk Church of Christ work together to build beds for children who are referred through Child Protective Services and occasionally, other agencies. The program started in 2018, after Tonya Fuller, the Faith Based and Community engagement Specialist IV for Region 4, CPS, spoke to the church to explain the need. Danny Reed and his wife, Carol, were present at the meeting, and afterward, discussed with other church members the possibility of finding a way to meet that need.
“She said people in surrounding areas had a bed program, but there wasn’t one in Cherokee County,” Danny Reed said. “So we got together and raised some funds to buy lumber and whatever else was needed.
“Mostly our members are the ones who are involved, but sometimes we have help from other sources. In fact, there is a lady in California who graduated with us, then moved away. She found out about the program and wanted to help, so she supports us, also.”
Those working on the project get together for bed-building days. They build twin beds, which can also be stacked to become bunk beds. Each bed comes complete with a mattress, sheets, blanket and Bible. Sometimes the children, most of whom have been placed with family members after removal from their homes because of abuse or other issues, have other needs as well. The group also provides toys, toiletries, etc. from time to time, if those items are needed.
“We took beds this week to a family who mostly had nothing else in the house,” Reed said. “We found them some other furniture, as well.”
Carol Reed makes the blankets herself, and estimates she has made close to 200 since the program’s inception four years ago.
“I have the machine to do it,” she said, explaining that it is a joy for her to serve in that capacity.
When COVID hit, there were not as many referrals, but when students were able to return to school, the need was apparent.
“We gave away maybe 13 beds last year,” Danny Reed said, “but since August this year, we have already given away 45 beds, and we have two more to give away next week.”
The Reeds are both retired from the educational system. He is a retired teacher, and she is a retired truant officer. Both graduated from Jacksonville High School, moved away, and then came back 10 or so years ago after retirement. They live in the home that once belonged to Carol’s parents, and the beds are built in the shop once used by Carol’s dad.
Danny Reed said some of the situations are heartbreaking.
“We help all kinds of kids, who live in all kinds of homes. Even though sometimes the homes are not the greatest, they are often still better than what they had been living in,” he said.
He said the experience, however, is rewarding. For example, this week they delivered to a family outside of the county.
“We don’t usually deliver outside of Cherokee County, but they called us to deliver to a family (in a nearby county). The grandparents only had three hours to prepare for three kids coming to stay. Two of those kids came running out to us and gave us a big hug like they had already knew us.
“We don’t ever know their names, we just know how they have blessed us,” he said. “We always tell them it’s not us; it’s God working through us for them. He always points a way for us to do these things.”
