The Rusk city council, at the Dec. 8 meeting, unanimously confirmed Scott Heagney as Chief of Police. Heagney has been serving in the Rusk police department for a year and has approximately 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Mayor Ben Middlebrooks administered the oath of office and Heagney’s wife Lisa pinned his new badge.
“Thank you very much,” Heagney said. “I appreciate everybody who’s come. I see a lot of colleagues, I really appreciate that.”
Several law enforcement officers from the local police department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office had attended the meeting in support of Heagney.
The council discussed a possible donation for youth sports from the city’s recreation fund. The recommendation from city staff was to approve five scholarships per sport. Middlebrooks suggested the council address each sport, basketball, baseball and flag football, during its season as each sport is so different from the others.
Middlebrooks recommended 10 scholarships for basketball, which the council approved, leaving the awarding of the scholarships to Little Dribblers’ organizer Marcus Carter. The cost to participate in Little Dribblers is $75 per child.
City Manager Amanda Hill reported the two bids received for the Chapman building remodel exceeded budget, but included items that were neither requested or needed.
“Brandon [Scarborough] has taken the liberty to contact the low bidder and explained that to him, talked to him, telling him what our budget is. They had a very productive conversation and they’re confident that we can cut a lot of fat and still have a very nice facility,” Hill said.
The low bid was $950,000, compared to the city’s budget of $500,000.
Rather than approving either bid, the council elected to authorize Hill and Scarborough to enter negotiations with the low bidder in an effort to lower the overall bid.
Other items approved by council included awarding a three-year depository contract to Citizens 1st Bank and the consent agenda.
