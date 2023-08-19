The Rusk city council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St.
The agenda calls for an executive session to discuss pending litigation with the city attorney.
Following the executive session, the council will meet in open forum to take any action from the executive session and to conduct a budget workshop.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 can be found online at rusktx.org/?p=9237.
To view the agenda, or for more information about the city of Rusk, visit the city’s website at rusktx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.