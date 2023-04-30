The Rusk city council will host a workshop at 5:50 p.m. Monday, May 1, followed by a special called meeting.
The subject of the workshop will be options for operation of the swimming pool for summer 2023.
At the city council meeting April 13, City Manager Amanda Hill noted there had been no response to the city’s inquiries regarding someone to manage pool operations as contract work. However, she stated one person was interested in managing the pool for a salary.
Responsibilities for the pool include scheduling, cleaning of the property and operation of the concession stand.
The swimming pool is located near the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid.
The council will convene in special session before taking any action regarding pool management for the upcoming season.
