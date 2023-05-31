The city of Rusk is conducting a runoff election for the District 1 city council seat. Candidates are John S. Hood and Kendall Shoemaker.
Voters may cast their ballots in the Rusk Municipal Court Room at the Rusk City Hall, 205 S. Main.
Early voting hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1; 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, June 2; and again from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6.
Tuesday, June 6, is the final day of early voting.
Voting hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Election Day, June 10.
