A local historian has created two online magazines highlighting the history of Rusk and Cherokee County.
Betty Marcontell, curator of the Heritage Center of Cherokee County Museum located in Rusk, is the author and publisher of “People, Places, Stories, Artifacts,” and “Rusk, A Historical Tour.”
“People, Places, Stories, Artifacts,” focuses on items and information that can be found in the museum. In less than 50 pages, Marcontell touches on numerous topics related to Rusk and Cherokee County history.
There is an array of information about notable people that have impacted the city of Rusk, Cherokee County and the state of Texas included in the online book. The stories are told in a simplified form with both text and photos, of the individuals and related artifacts housed at the museum.
The book features information about individuals like Gov. James S. Hogg and Federal Judge Eldridge Caleb Dickinson, along with places of interest like New Birmingham and the Rusk State Hospital, and promotes institutions like the Texas State Railroad.
“Rusk, A Historical Tour,” is 68-pages of then and now pictures featuring businesses on the downtown square, as well as locations near the square and prominent locations around the city. Many homes, some belonging to people noted in the museum magazine, are featured, along with churches and the footbridge.
In addition to the then and now pictures, other historical photos are also highlighted, including individuals, artifacts and newspaper clippings.
Marcontell said she got the idea after her daughter, Shannon Reid, had introduced her to the graphic design platform Canva and the online service of Flipbooks.
“Shannon had found Flipbooks, which is an online service, that you can upload a PDF file to and then you can turn the pages like a book,” Marcontell said. “It’ll also give you statistics on how many times it’s been viewed.”
Marcontell said she began organizing the magazines in March and finished near the end of May.
“It took longer to do the museum one because I had to figure out kind of what made sense in order of the history and the stories I wanted to cover,” Marcontell said. "There’s so much in here.”
What Marcontell particularly appreciates is the easily shareable nature of the flipbooks she’s created.
To view “People, Places, Stories, Artifacts,” visit online.fliphtml5.com/mynmf/ysbb.
To peruse “Rusk: A Historical Tour,” go to online.fliphtml5.com/mynmf/okij.
The museum has business cards with the QR codes for each magazine.
The Heritage Center of Cherokee County Museum is located at 208 S. Henderson St. in Rusk.
The museum is open 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and by appointment on weekdays. To schedule an appointment, call 903-714-8685.
For more information, visit the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, Texas Facebook page.
