The Rusk city council, following a public hearing during the Nov. 10 meeting, denied the application by Jan Pate for a special use permit to convert existing rooms of the T.J. Rusk Hotel, 128 N. Main, into five residential units.
The lone voice in favor of granting the SUP was Ken Ferrara. He suggested the main problem was the minimum square footage, which should be reduced to 330 square feet so Pate would not be required to utilize more than two existing rooms for the new residential units. He urged the council to reach a compromise to avoid future law suits, which he said he was concerned would take money away from city projects.
Cheryl Willis countered Ferrara’s argument, stating the national minimum square footage requirement is 120 square feet for the first occupant, with 100 square feet for each additional occupant.
“From my understanding, Mr. Pate is planning on putting families in here. That’s multiple occupants, so please keep that in mind when you think about this square footage reduction that’s being requested.”
She voiced other objections such as the need for operable windows, the current inability of the property to offer units to the protected ADA class of persons, and a lack of any construction plan submitted.
Dana Philibert, owner of Cherokee Parcel Post which is located at the corner opposite to the hotel, also objected to the permit application. She reiterated that there is no master plan or construction plan, and what was submitted was incomplete.
“There isn’t enough information in the application to approve this request,” Philibert said. “There should be plans in place for what it will look like from the first unit until the last.”
Three others also spoke against the SUP, before the hearing was closed and council voted unanimously to deny the application for the special use permit.
A second public hearing was opened with regard to the newly proposed council districts. No one spoke either in favor or against the proposed district boundaries. Council voted to adopt the proposed council districts. The new districts will be applicable to the May 2023 council election.
A single motion, to file an interlocutory appeal in ongoing litigation, was approved following an executive session of the council. An interlocutory, or interim appeal, occurs when a ruling by a trial court is appealed while other aspects of the case are still proceeding.
Other items approved by council included sending out requests for proposals regarding a three-year depository contract, the 2022 certified tax roll levy from the Cherokee County Appraisal District and renewal of the city’s juvenile ordinance.
