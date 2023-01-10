The Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars District 19, consisting of 11 Posts including Jacksonville’s VFW Post 3984, will host its district meeting Sunday, Jan. 14, at VFW Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Rd., in Lufkin.
Winners of the Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen and Teacher awards, along with their parents or spouses, are invited to attend lunch. After which, an awards ceremony will be conducted to recognize the honorees.
One of the honorees is Jenny Peters, a third-grade math teacher at Rusk Elementary, who has been employed with the district since 2007. Nominated by Jacksonville VFW Post 3984, Peters was named the District 19 Teacher of the Year and then advanced to become the VFW State Teacher of the Year.
“I didn’t believe it,” Peters stated of her win. “I thought, ‘I’m reading this wrong. This is congratulating me on being a nominee. That’s nice. I took a minute to comprehend and then it was very exciting, yet very humbling. I may have cried.
“My dad would be extra proud, as he was a veteran. To be honored by the VFW and this prestigious award, it’s just so humbling. They shouldn't be thanking me. I thank them, each and every one of them. I really can't find adequate vocabulary to express my thankfulness. I'm just very, very honored and appreciative for the recognition.”
Post members visited Rusk Elementary on Veterans Day and inquired of Rusk Elementary Principal Ashley Oliver whether there was a teacher on campus that would meet the requirements for nomination. To be nominated, teachers must promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism.
Oliver said Peters was the first she thought of.
“She immediately came to mind because of her connection with the military but also her acts of service and engaging students in those service activities,” Oliver said.
Peters stated promotion begins with modeling positive behavior.
“To successfully promote good citizenship and patriotism, I first have to role model it,” she stated. “The Golden Rule is implemented in my classroom, as well as being part of our campus mission statement. Kindness and respect for self and others is taught and reinforced daily.”
Peters stated her belief that by reading, a student hears a lesson; by modeling, they see the lesson; but by participation, they experience the lesson through their own actions and reach a higher level of understanding – they feel the lesson.
Among the acts of service she’s organized on campus are a shoe drive; thank-you letter writing campaigns to military personnel, local fire fighters and bus drivers; and a project she calls “Operation Hug.” The mission of “Operation Hug” is to provide students whose parent or immediate caretaker has passed away with gift cards to a nearby entertainment complex for a day of fun with the surviving parent or caretaker. Donations are accepted from staff and the gift cards are given on behalf of all staff at Rusk ISD as a token of love to the child and family from their school family, Peters explained.
“The district, my school family, has been amazing with this project,” Peters said.
Oliver’s response to Peters’ recognition was one of pride.
“I think it’s an extraordinary honor and it speaks highly of her dedication to serving her community and doing a great work for our district and our campus. I’m extremely proud of her,” Oliver said. “We can all speak and attest to how great she is and what she has done. She’s very deserving.”
The VFW organization consists of Posts, Districts, State and National levels. The Post is the local unit of membership. Each District consists of approximately 10-15 individual Posts, according to Senior Vice Commander Emerson Griffin, Jacksonville VFW Post 3984. Texas is comprised of 30 Districts, representing 306 Posts, according to texasvfw.org.
As Texas State VFW Teacher of the Year, Peters is automatically nominated, along with other state winners, for the VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year award.
Peters will be honored as the Texas winner at the Mid-Winter VFW State Convention to be held Jan. 19-22 in Corpus Christi.
For more about the Texas VFW organization, visit texasvfw.org.
For more information regarding VFW District 19, visit facebook.com/vfw19.
For information about Jacksonville VFW Post 3984, send email to mobetter1959@gmail.com.
