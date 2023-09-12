Rusk High School’s 2023 Homecoming Court includes Senior Duchesses Courtney Chandler, Jaylenne Hill, Kennzie Norton and Yasmyn Ray; Junior Duchesses Elizabeth Kimbrell and Claire Tipton; Sophomore Duchesses Kaydance Davenport, Vanessa Hunt and Mattison Oliver; and Freshmen Duchesses JaNiyah Jackson and Sophie McDaniel.