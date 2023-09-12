Rusk Eagles are set to celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 15. The presentation of the homecoming court and the crowning of the 2023 Homecoming Queen will take place at 7 p.m., prior to kickoff.
Of the four seniors named as duchesses, one will be named 2023 Homecoming Queen. The Senior Duchesses include Courtney Chandler, Jaylenne Hill, Kennzie Norton and Yasmyn Ray.
The remainder of the court include Junior Duchesses Elizabeth Kimbrell and Claire Tipton, Sophomore Duchesses Kaydance Davenport, Vanessa Hunt and Mattison Oliver; and Freshmen Duchesses JaNiyah Jackson and Sophie McDaniel.
A community pep rally is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Rusk High School Coliseum.
The Rusk High School Alumni Association will host a homecoming, pregame meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Rusk High School Cafeteria. Light refreshments will be served.
A 7:30 p.m. kickoff is slated for the homecoming game in which the Eagles (2-1) will take on the Alvarado Indians (3-0).
