The Rusk High School announced members of the 2022 Homecoming Court Friday, Sept. 2.
Freshman Homecoming Duchesses are Aubrey McCown and Vanessa Hunt. Sophomore Duchesses included Alyjia Katon and Gracie McCown. Courtney Chandler and Nataly Galan were named Junior Homecoming Duchesses.
The Senior Homecoming Duchesses, one of whom will be crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen, include Katelyn McCarten, Lexsey Cleaver and Savannah McRight.
The homecoming queen will be announced in a ceremony just prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of the homecoming game Friday, Sept. 9. The Rusk Eagles will face the Athens Hornets in a non-conference match.
