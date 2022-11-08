The city of Rusk conducted a town hall meeting with regard to the proposed redistricting boundaries for council districts, which only a handful of residents attended.
The informational meeting presented a visual of the map with proposed districts and their respective populations, but had no formal agenda. City staff were present and available to answer questions.
The final proposal is based primarily on the work of Bickerstaff, Heath Delgado, Acosta, LLP, the firm hired to assist in the redistricting process, although some adjustments were made by request of the council, according to City Manager Amanda Hill.
The goal in the redistricting process was to make the districts fair to all voters, according to Hill.
The ideal number of residents per council district is 733, according to the population counted by the 2020 census. The population of the state hospital is included, although the prison population is not.
A 10% deviation between districts is the maximum allowed by law, and the proposed districts are now within a margin of 6.28% deviation between the smallest and largest districts.
District 1’s population, now at the ideal 733 people, grew from 489. The population in District 2 will grow from 252 to 744 people. District 3, previously the largest at 1,374, will contain 702 residents. The 638-person District 4 expanded slightly to 748 people. The fifth district, which currently has a population of 908, will be decreased to 738.
Walter Session, mayor pro tem and councilman District 2, originally opposed to the idea of redistricting, was pleased with the proposed plan.
“I think a pretty good job was done by Bickerstaff and city council,” Session said. “I think this is the best possible outcome.”
District 5 Councilwoman Frances Long was also present.
“Mine didn’t change all that much and it is more defined by actual boundaries like [US] 69 and [Hwy] 84, rather than a railroad track,” Long said when asked about the proposed districts.
Unlike many of the current districts, most of the proposed boundaries will follow major thoroughfares.
The proposed district boundaries will not affect currently serving council members. The proposed districts, on the council meeting agenda for endorsement Nov. 10, will go into effect once approved by the Rusk city council. This will first affect the May 2023 elections and voters will need to make themselves aware of their appropriate district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.