Rusk Independent School District trustees approved a contract with Ideal Impact Inc. which should net the district a cost savings of approximately $60,000 annually on electric bills.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Grapevine, Ideal Impact has worked with over 170 Texas school districts.
Ideal Impact does not replace equipment, but optimizes the use of existing equipment by making technical improvements. They focus on relative humidity management and incorporate intelligent technology for HVAC operation.
There is no up-front cost to the school to participate in the program as payment will be taken from the district’s cost savings on a quarterly basis, until paid in full.
“The things that I like about the program are we decide what the temperatures are," Superintendent Gray Burton said. “The other thing that they didn’t mention that I did like, was that they will actually come in and do community meetings.”
Burton also said he’d spoken to two other superintendents who have utilized the services of Ideal Impact, both of whom are satisfied with the program and reported no issues.
“The more money we save, the more money we’re going to put back in our budget,” he said.
Other facility related issues discussed by the board included additional parking at the junior high and ADA accessibility at Eagle Stadium.
Items approved by the board included an interlocal agreement with Harris County Department of Education, to enter a purchasing cooperative, and the consent agenda, consisting of minutes of the previous meeting and financial reports.
As an informational item, Burton said a new district website and Rusk ISD phone app were close to being ready to launch.
“It should be coming up some time really, really soon, prior to our next meeting,” he said.
Five members of Rusk FFA, presented a review of chapter’s 2021-2022 accomplishments. Out of the 1,082 chapters, Rusk FFA rated second overall in the state. They earned a three-star Superior Chapter award at the national level, for the 16th consecutive year. The three-star rating is the highest available assessment.
After highlighting the awards and giving an overview of activities from last year, the report was concluded by noting it was Rusk FFA’s third year of Supervised Agricultural Experiences grants, with a record of 11 SAE Scholarships awarded to first year FFA members showing a pig, lamb or goat at the Cherokee county Show.
“This year, we are now up to 14 SAE grants,” said Aden Burkhalter, FFA President. “We are extremely proud of that.”
Board member Monte Sunday expressed appreciation for the work completed by the FFA students.
“I’m really happy to hear about the opportunity for some of kiddos to participate that otherwise would not,” Sunday said in reference to the grants. “That’s awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.