The Rusk school board voted in favor of an agreement Tuesday, May 9, in which the city will provide the district with a school resource officer.
“Last time we visited this, there were a couple of concerns so the police chief and I got together. We talked about a few different things, made some adjustments to our interlocal agreement that we both agreed would work,” Superintendent Grey Burton said.
The school district will collaborate with the police department in the hiring process. While the individual who will serve as the SRO will be hired through the Rusk Police Department, Burton will interview candidates along with the police chief.
The salary for the SRO is $48,502 for 10 months. Duties will include the hiring of security for RISD events.
The district will provide the funds for a vehicle for the SRO. If there is a separation from the police department, for any reason, RPD will pay the district fair market value for the vehicle.
Other items approved by trustees included:
• The extension of the depository contract with Citizens First Bank through Aug. 31, 2025
• The purchase of a truck through Tipton Ford, at a cost of $65997, for use by the Ag department
• A resolution opposing the use of tax dollars to pay for tuition at private schools
New hires were approved following executive session.
Newly elected Tara Hoot and re-elected Martin Pepin were sworn into office.
The Rusk ISD board of trustees regularly meet the second Monday of the month at the Administration Building, 203 E. Seventh Street.
