The Rusk Independent School District’s board of trustees received good news regarding the district’s finances during the Jan. 9 meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Stacie Young reported the district had received its Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas rating, which was an “A” for “Superior Achievement.” She noted the district had received this top rating each year since FIRST was implemented.
“The ‘Superior Achievement’ rating is due to the successful efforts of the board of trustees, administration, faculty and staff of Rusk ISD. These groups have successfully utilized resources available to the district to provide quality education to the students of Rusk ISD,” said Chief Financial Officer Stacie Young. “Rusk ISD is committed to continuing the efficient and effective use of all resources to maintain the highest rating possible in the future.”
Patillo, Brown & Hill representative John Manning presented the findings of the annual financial audit. The district received an unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of assurance that can be offered.
“This opinion letter is a district-wide document because boards and finance areas can put in internal controls and checks and balances but if people don’t follow them, they don’t work. It is good that you guys come up with those but it’s also a credit to your personnel that they’re actually following these things, in particular with the federal awards,” Manning said. “All in all, the audit went very well.”
Trustees unanimously approved the audit report.
The board also approved the position of assistant superintendent at the high school for the next school year as well as an additional pre-kindergarten teacher at the G.W. Bradford Primary School this year. The pre-kindergarten position would be only for the remainder of the current school year, due to current student teacher ratios.
One of the pre-kindergarten positions had been removed in order to provide a classroom for an autism class. The current pre-kindergarten classes are combined with the federal head start program in a mixed-room, rather that separate classrooms. Due to the smaller cap allowed in the head start program, Superintendent Grey Burton explained, an additional teacher is required or some district students would no longer be allowed to attend. Burton reassured the board that reorganization plans for the classes would not require the additional teacher beyond this school year.
The board also authorized the creation of a custodial department within the district. The district currently hires day porters for daytime custodial work and an outside cleaning company for a night-time crew, Burton said. To prevent miscommunication and clarify duties, contracts will not be renewed and all cleaning will be conducted by direct employees. Additional hires will be necessary to manage all the responsibilities.
Other items approved by the trustees included adoption of the district and campus plans and the consent agenda, which consisted of previous minutes, a financial update and the quarterly investment report.
