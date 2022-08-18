The Rusk Chamber of Commerce named Rusk KOA Holiday as the Business of the month for July. Rusk KOA Holiday, owned by Jack McMulllen, is located at 745 F.M. 343 East.
The campground offers RV sites, tent sites, cabins and a teepee. Amenities include Wi-Fi, cable TV, a pavilion, picnic tables, 24-hour laundry and showers and a store.
On-site recreation includes a walking trail, K9 pet area, children’s playground, pedal bikes, community fire pit, outdoor basketball and a swimming pool.
Rusk KOA Holiday also hosts special events such as birthday parties, reunions, rallies or other reasons for family and friends to get together. The campground has a climate controlled clubroom that can seat 60 banquet style. The room is equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, stove, sinks and microwave for potluck events.
For more information about Rusk KOA Holiday, visit koa.com/campgrounds/rusk or for reservations, call 800-56204143. For group accommodations, call 903-683-6641.
