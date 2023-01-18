Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 24 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE MILLER NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA JACKSON LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CHEROKEE HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOMER, HOPE, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, JONESBORO, LEWISVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MARTIN, MINDEN, MONROE, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, WINNFIELD, AND ZWOLLE.