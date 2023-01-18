The Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, received a $5,000 grant from the Tocker Foundation, an organization supporting public libraries across rural Texas.
The grant funds received from the Tocker Foundation provided for the purchase of 363 new Spanish-language books, the start of a Spanish-language collection. Previous to this purchase, the library only had approximately 15 children’s books in Spanish.
“We have a good start,” said Library Director Christine Camplain.
The grant approval letter was received by the library Aug. 11, with a check arriving in September. Purchasing of the Spanish-language reading material began in October. Library volunteers have added each of the new books to the library’s computer system and the books are available on library shelves.
Camplain said that, moving forward, additional Spanish-language books will be included in the regular ordering by the library.
“We’re very proud of it,” Camplain said of the new collection. “I don’t know if we can put a value on it. To me, it’s invaluable because we have provided for a community that has been overlooked.”
For more information on the Tocker Foundation, visit tocker.org.
For information about the Singletary Memorial Library, visit librarytechnology.org/library/24534 or find the Rusk Public Library on Facebook.
